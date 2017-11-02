NTPC blast toll up to 29; human rights body issues notice to UP govt

Union power minister R.K. Singh (right) with UP power minister Srikant Sharma at the Unchahar plant on Thursday. Picture: PTI

New Delhi, Nov. 2 (Agencies): Three of the survivors of Wednesday’s boiler explosion at NTPC’s Unchahar power plant in Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll to 29, the state run power giant said.

”Twenty nine persons have succumbed to injuries and 85 are being treated at hospitals,” in Rae Bareili and Lucknow, NTPC Ltd said on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths at the NTPC plant.

The NHRC said a “high-level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the right to life”. It said there was need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur..

The 1550mw plant, which supplies power to nine states, has since shut down the sixth unit, of 500mw, whose boiler had exploded on Wednesday, killing 26 people.

The other units are operating normally.

Union power minister R.K. Singh visited the plant early on Thursday. The state’s energy minister, Shrikant Sharma, was with Singh, NTPC said.

Singh, a former bureaucrat who was Union home minister before joining politics, also announced an ex-gratia payment Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 2 lakh to the other injured over and above the statutory compensation.

The power minister met NTPC’s Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh and other senior officials and also visited the injured admitted in hospitals at Rae Bareili and Lucknow, it added.