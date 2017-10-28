Not enough: Priests

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government's order conferring the status of places of pilgrimage to Vrindavan and Barsana in Mathura only partially fulfils a pre-poll promise, disappointing priests.

The BJP had said before the Assembly polls that the entire district of Mathura would be declared as a centre of pilgrimage. "But this could not be done because of the district's mixed population - the Muslims would have reacted to a ban on meat," an official said.

Kantanath Chaturvedi, president of an association of priests in Mathura, said his organisation would start a movement against the BJP government for failing to declare the whole of Mathura district as a pilgrimage centre.

Vrindavan attracts over 1.5 crore pilgrims and tourists, including 50,000 foreigners, every year. Barsana draws 60 lakh devotees, including 2 lakh foreigners.

Mathura district tourism officer D.K. Sharma said no other place in Uttar Pradesh bore the official status of a centre of pilgrimage although liquor and meat were banned in the temple areas of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Vindhyachal.

He, however, clarified that Haridwar, Kedarnath and Badrinath (Uttarakhand) had been so notified, with Haridwar having earned the tag from a BJP government when it was still part of Uttar Pradesh.

"Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir and Shirdi in Maharashtra too are notified pilgrimage centres," Sharma said.

Seven of Vrindavan's 5,500 temples are over 500 years old while one among Barsana's 50 is believed to have an antiquity of several centuries.