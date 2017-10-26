'Not collusion' commission

AK Joti. (PTI) New Delhi: An element of drama was injected on Wednesday into the staid affair of a poll schedule with the Election Commission finding itself insisting that "there is no question of a mili bhagat (collusion)" on the announcement of the dates for the Gujarat Assembly battle. The elections in the home state of the Prime Minister will be held on December 9 and 14 and the votes will be counted on December 18, the commission announced. The announcement came nearly a fortnight after the schedule for Himachal Pradesh was made public on October 12. The interlude was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate several projects in Gujarat while the state government announced a series of sops in the absence of the trigger for the model code of conduct. Faced with a flurry of questions from reporters on the timing of the announcement, chief election commissioner and former Gujarat chief secretary A.K. Joti said on Wednesday: "There is no question of a mili bhagat (collusion)...." "Nothing is written in stone... decisions are taken on the basis of the prevailing situation and no situation is static. The decision to delink the elections does not affect our credibility," Joti said in reply to a question on criticism from some of his predecessors. The Gujarat government had cited flood relief and sought a postponement of the announcement, Joti said, suggesting that officials involved with the aid effort would have been redeployed had the schedule kicked in earlier. "It's an unprecedented situation in which 229 people died. It shows the magnitude of the flood situation."