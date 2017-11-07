The Telegraph
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Not a guns situation: Trump after shooting

Not a guns situation: Trump after shooting
Reuters
A vigil in Texas. (AFP)

Sutherland Springs (Texas): President Donald Trump has refused to link the massacre of 26 churchgoers in Texas to gun rights, saying the shooter was probably deranged and the situation would have been worse had everyone else been unarmed.

The US Air Force veteran who opened fire in the rural Texas church during Sunday services had taken his own life after a shootout with residents.

President Trump, on a trip in Asia, told reporters in Tokyo: "This isn't a guns situation, I mean we could go into it, but it's a little bit soon to go into it. But fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise... it would have been much worse. But this is a mental health problem at the highest level."

It was not clear how a mentally ill person could get hold of a gun.

The gunman, who had been thrown out of the military for assaulting his wife and child, wounded at least 20 during the rampage in the white-steepled First Baptist Church in the small town of Sutherland Springs.

Among the dead was the 14-year-old daughter of church pastor Frank Pomeroy. One couple said they lost eight extended family members.

After the gunman - identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, dressed in black tactical gear and firing an assault rifle - left the church, two armed local residents pursued him in vehicles.

The chase ended when the gunman crashed his car and then apparently shot himself, Wilson County sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

In rural areas like Sutherland Springs, gun ownership is a part of life and the state's Republican leaders for years have balked at gun control, arguing that more firearms among responsible owners make the state safer. 

 More stories in India

  • India is among world's hottest
  • Curious case of Bengal IPS officer
  • Two votes are demonetised
  • Push for more open brand of Islam
  • Army in mind, J&K human shield blow
  • Overzealous BJP in Paradise fix
  • Media post
  • Congress Paradise dare to PM
  • Rahul's Gita jibe at Modi
  • Citizens' plea to data panel
  • Bus rider 'haste' not driver's fault: Court
  • Rail cash to woman
  • German held for 'fake' visa
  • SC lifts rape sentence stay
  • Regulator reins loom over IISc
  • Deemed varsities must drop 'U' word
  • Extradition of Mallya up to court: UK
  • Nirmala trip irks China
  • Indians spot X-ray puzzle from dead star
  • Airline third gender row
  • BJP Tipu-baiters to find no place on list
  • Three Indian chemists help detect 'missing link' molecule
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  