Not a guns situation: Trump after shooting

A vigil in Texas. (AFP) Sutherland Springs (Texas): President Donald Trump has refused to link the massacre of 26 churchgoers in Texas to gun rights, saying the shooter was probably deranged and the situation would have been worse had everyone else been unarmed. The US Air Force veteran who opened fire in the rural Texas church during Sunday services had taken his own life after a shootout with residents. President Trump, on a trip in Asia, told reporters in Tokyo: "This isn't a guns situation, I mean we could go into it, but it's a little bit soon to go into it. But fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise... it would have been much worse. But this is a mental health problem at the highest level." It was not clear how a mentally ill person could get hold of a gun. The gunman, who had been thrown out of the military for assaulting his wife and child, wounded at least 20 during the rampage in the white-steepled First Baptist Church in the small town of Sutherland Springs. Among the dead was the 14-year-old daughter of church pastor Frank Pomeroy. One couple said they lost eight extended family members. After the gunman - identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, dressed in black tactical gear and firing an assault rifle - left the church, two armed local residents pursued him in vehicles. The chase ended when the gunman crashed his car and then apparently shot himself, Wilson County sheriff Joe Tackitt said. In rural areas like Sutherland Springs, gun ownership is a part of life and the state's Republican leaders for years have balked at gun control, arguing that more firearms among responsible owners make the state safer.