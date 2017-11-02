No peace after ease

New Delhi: Statistics have given way to a slugfest over the ease of doing business index on which India has moved up 30 places.

"(Arun) Jaitleyji sits in his office and believes foreign agencies. Let him spend 5-10 minutes with a small shopkeeper anywhere in the country. Ask him about ease of doing business. The whole country will cry - no ease, barbad kar diya," Rahul Gandhi told a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. "Your demonetisation and GST have ruined it."

Inspired by a Mirza Ghalib couplet, the Congress leader had tweeted: " Sabko maloom hai ease-of-doing business ki haqeekat lekin/ khud ko khush rakhne ke liye Dr Jaitley ye khayal acchha hai (The truth about ease of doing business is known to everybody/but this thought is good to keep oneself happy, Dr Jaitley.)"

Finance minister Jaitley struck back by tweeting: "The difference between the UPA and NDA - 'The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business'."

But the World Bank report itself puts out caveats to highlight the limitations of the exercise, saying it "does not measure the full range of factors, policies and institutions that affect the quality of an economy's business environment or its national competitiveness".

It should be used in conjunction with other data sources, the report adds.

One big shortcoming the authors acknowledge# is that all the indicators have been developed "using standardised case scenarios with specific assumptions". In India's case, the indicators have been based on the survey of the business environment in Mumbai and Delhi.

The authors of the report contend that the assumptions help "ensure the comparability of data".