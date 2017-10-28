Nirmala turns to defence firms

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday directed her officials to address leading military firms' concerns over licensing and tax issues and reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating private-sector participation in defence manufacturing.

She discussed the implementation of the Centre's "Make in India" initiative in the defence sector with representatives of the industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry, who included senior executives of several Indian and foreign defence firms.

Sitharaman told her team of officials, headed by the defence secretary, to take time-bound action on the key issues raised at the discussions.

Among these were the resolution of licensing issues with the home ministry and tax-related matters with the finance ministry, and the commercialisation of technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that the meeting also discussed ways of speeding up the procurement processes, streamlining the offsets regime, and creating a tiered defence industrial ecosystem.

Sitharaman told the meeting that the government was "fully committed" to removing all the obstacles and facilitating private participation in defence manufacturing to try and bring high-value foreign investment into the sector, officials said.

The minister told the private-sector defence industry that the government's objective was to ensure self-reliance in meeting the country's defence needs. She promised a level playing field to the industry.

Sitharaman also asked her officials to ensure timely conclusion of procurement proposals.

In May, the government had unveiled a strategic partnership model under which select private domestic firms would be drafted in to build military platforms such as submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with foreign entities.

"The present government has taken a series of significant policy initiatives, including promulgation of DPP (defence procurement procedure) 2016, which gives highest priority to indigenous design and manufacture of defence equipment, introduction of strategic partnership model, liberalisation of FDI norms and providing a level playing (field) to private industry," the defence ministry said. PTI