NIA steps into hills

Calcutta: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started collecting FIRs on the violence during the recent unrest in Darjeeling, setting the stage for what looks like a central takeover of the probe as demanded by Bimal Gurung and certain to be opposed by the Mamata Banerjee government.

On Friday, told by the NIA office in Delhi, the Calcutta wing sent a three-member team led by deputy superintendent of police Amalendu Dhar to Darjeeling. On Saturday, the three officers informally started picking up the FIRs, sources said.

An officer in the NIA's Delhi office said: "We have been instructed to take over all the cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the recent flare-up in Darjeeling. The Union home ministry is likely to notify this soon."

The state CID had been investigating the cases, with the Morcha leadership complaining they were being framed. Gurung had demanded a transfer to the NIA for a "fair probe" and written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Bengal home department officials pointed out that law and order was a state subject.

A CID officer said the agency was close to arresting Gurung, the prime accused in 10 cases who is in hiding, and the sudden move to bring the NIA in was "unfortunate".

More than a matter of policing, the proposed takeover is being viewed as a political step by the Centre to keep the Mamata government on its toes and address a perception of betrayal in the hills that had elected the BJP's candidate to the Lok Sabha.