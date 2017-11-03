The Telegraph
Friday, November 3, 2017
Mukul Roy joins BJP
BJP president Amit Shah welcomes former railway minister Mukul Roy
into the party, in New Delhi on Friday. Picture by Prem Singh

New Delhi, Nov. 3 (PTI): Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

Roy, a founder member of the TMC, was was inducted into the party at the BJP headquarters here.

Roy, 63, had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC earlier this month. He was suspended from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities after he had announced that he would quit the party. 

The former TMC leader, known for his organisational skills, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. 

