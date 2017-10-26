MP roads beat US: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Washington on Tuesday. (PTI) Bhopal: A claim by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the US on the condition of roads in his state has made him a subject of ridicule on social media, but a ministry loyalist who had earlier held up potholed streets as a reminder of Congress rule has defended him stoutly. On Tuesday, Chouhan had said in Washington while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum: "When I got down at the Washington airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than (those in) the United States." Chouhan, on a visit to the US to attract investments to his state, did not stop at that. According to the news agency ANI, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister went on to say: "I am not saying it just for the sake of it. The Madhya Pradesh government has constructed 1.75 lakh kilometres of roads in the state. We have connected all villages with roads," he said. At 65.8 lakh kilometres, the US's road network is the world's longest and biggest. In Bhopal, Chouhan's confidant and state public works department minister Rampal Singh endorsed the chief minister's comments. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji ki sadkon ki tareef se dil khush hai aur gaurav ki anubhuti hui hai (Shivraj Singh Chouhan's praise of the roads has gladden my heart and has made me feel proud)," said Rampal, who looks after Madhya Pradesh's roads. On social media, an image of Chouhan being helped by security personnel to cross a water-logged stretch during his August 2016 visit to a flood-affected area has gone viral again. The Twittarati has compiled pictures of some of the best roads in the US and sarcastically captioned them as poorly kept state highways in Madhya Pradesh. In August, Rampal had claimed that potholed roads in Bhopal and other parts of the state were part of a deliberate strategy of the BJP. "The potholes are a reminder of the condition of the roads under Congress rule," Rampal had said. In 2003, the BJP ousted the Digvijaya Singh regime of the Congress, riding high on the " sadak, bijli, paani (roads, electricity, water) plank. Rampal's questionable logic had been backed by state BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan, who had said: "How else would the younger generation know what Congress rule was like?" Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh in November 2018. Two years ago, Madhya Pradesh industries and sports minister Yashodhararaje Scindia had criticised the state's roads, saying the 60km stretch between Bhopal and Hoshangabad gave her a toothache. While many of her cabinet colleagues had grinned, chief minister Chouhan had not been amused.