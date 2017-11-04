Modi expects GST to improve India's ease of doing business rank further

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File picture/ Prem Singh

New Delhi, Nov. 4 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that India's ranking on the World Bank’s ease-of-doing-business scale will further improve next year when the impact of the Goods & Services Tax is taken into account.

Modi pointed out that India has jumped 42 places in three years to break into top 100 countries in the ranking.

The latest Ease of Doing Business Ranking takes into account reforms initiated only till May-end and does not reflect the impact of the GST, which was implemented from July 1, he said.

The GST has not just integrated the nation of 1.2 billion into one market with one tax rate but also provided a stable and transparent taxation regime, he said.

The ranking will improve further when GST and other reforms implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party government complete their gestation and stabilisation period and come into play.

“All these combined, gives me confidence that India will accompany a place of pride in World Bank's report next year and the year thereafter,” he said.

Modi said he does not want to sleep over the 30-place jump this year—the biggest leap by India ever—and wants to do more.

He said he has “one life, one mission” of bringing change to India and its 1.25 billion people.

Taking a dig at the Opposition leaders for doubting the ranking, he said those who worked with the World Bank are now doubting its ranking.

He said a group of ministers has accepted the GST issues raised by traders and businesses and the GST Council will make the changes required at November 9-10 meeting.

He listed the reforms initiated by his government, saying India is swiftly changing for the better. Tax filing, registration of new business and getting electricity connection have been made easier.

”We are among the most open economies of the world,” Modi said.