The Telegraph
Monday, November 6, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Modi calls on Karunanidhi

Modi calls on Karunanidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with DMK chief M. Karunanidhi at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence. Pic: @narendramodi

Chennai, Nov. 6 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met DMK chief M. Karunanidhi at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence here.

The meeting with Karunanidhi, whose Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is now in the opposition in the state, lasted about 20 minutes. Modi sat next to Karunanidhi, 93, and held his hands.

Earlier, M.K. Stalin, the DMK Working President and Karunanidhi's son, welcomed the Prime Minister at the gate and honoured him with a red shawl.

Modi was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Tamilisai Soundararajan.

DMK leaders including Kanimozhi, the daughter of Karunanidhi, were also present.

Later, the wheelchair-bound Karunanidhi made a brief appearance outside and waved at his supporters who cheered him.

Karunanidhi, who was taken ill in October 2016 after a drug-induced allergy, was twice admitted to a private hospital in December last year.

Karunanidhi has been since confined to his house, but made one rare appearance on October 19 this year when he visited an exhibition here held to showcase the 75-year journey of DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli'.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had called on the nonagenarian DMK patriarch at his residence in December, 2016.

 More stories in India

  • NGT asks Govt to explain environment okay for Ken-Betwa river linking
  • Sitharaman visit to Arunachal upsets China; won't help peace efforts, it says
  • Mitron, over to Manmohan
  • Blame it on Indira
  • Kamdhenu economy: 1 cow for 4 Hindus
  • German brawl cuffs on engineer
  • Indo-Pacific alliance push by Trump
  • Texas mass shooting
  • Saudi Buffett hit by purge
  • Aadhaar for railway attendance
  • UK cry to save India Club
  • Hospital rich bias persists
  • Aligarh toilet water clash kills 1
  • DA hike for senior judges
  • Mallya court bins 2 extradition requests
  • Journalist held for CM cartoon
  • Welfare laptop, washing machine shock SC
  • At 83, Himachal's Hercules fights alone 
  • PM trashes Nov. 8 rallies
  • Dog bite shield: poise, not prison
  • Dissection rap on varsities
  • Bird clue to night shift risks
  • Theft at AAP office
  • Arvind woos Bhopal with 'honest politics'
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  