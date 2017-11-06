Mitron, over to Manmohan

Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Congress has lined up an intervention by Manmohan Singh on November 7 to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation in an attempt to tilt the balance of conflicting narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aggressively countered the Opposition plan to mourn the demonetisation anniversary as "black day" when the government would be celebrating.

The former Prime Minister, who rarely participates in electioneering these days, will fly to Ahmedabad a day before the anniversary and hold a media conference to speak on economy.

Rahul Gandhi, too, has chosen to be with industrialists of Surat on November 8 when the Opposition will observe black day across the country.

The Congress has asked all its general secretaries to fan across the states to lend their voice to the anti-demonetisation protests. The party has combined the ill-effects of the goods and services tax (GST) with the debilitating impact of demonetisation to magnify the charge that the Modi government had bungled on the economic front.

Although the government has confronted the Opposition with all its might -- using the black-money shield against the tangible damage to economy -- it has implicitly conceded problems by offering relief packages, multiple changes in the GST rules and repeated exemptions.

On Sunday, Rahul set the tone for the discourse by virtually asking the Prime Minister to relinquish office if he could not address the concerns of ordinary people. "Mehngi gas, mehnga rashan/band karo khokhla bhashan/daam bandho, kaam do/varna khali karo shinhashan (Costlier LPG, costlier edibles/stop your hollow speeches/control prices, give jobs/Or vacate your chair)," Rahul tweeted.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: "Rahul is seen as a joke by the people. Only his sycophants and the dog will take his criticism of Narendra Modi seriously."