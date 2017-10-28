Minister said to be in sex CD files files case against journalist, Cong chief

Journalist Vinod Verma after his arrest on Friday in Ghaziabad. Picture: PT

Raipur, Oct. 28 (PTI): Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat has filed a complaint with the police against state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel and senior journalist Vinod Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image through a "fake" sex CD.

A case was registered on Friday evening at the Civil Lines police station here against Baghel, Verma and others following the minister's complaint, Station House Officer Hem Prakash Nayak told PTI.

"A copy of the CD has been submitted to the police station and it will be sent for forensic examination," he said.

The public works department minister, considered close to Chief Minister Raman Singh, was accompanied by state Bharatiya Janata Party president Dharam Lal Kaushik, cabinet colleagues and other party leaders.

Munat had told reporters on Friday that the CD in question was fake and urged the chief minister to order a probe to find the truth.

"The (sex) CD is fake. It is an attempt to malign my image," he had said.

The minister appealed to the chief minister and Kaushik to get the matter investigated by any agency.

On Friday, the Civil Line police had also arrested two Aam Aadmi Party supporters for allegedly blackening Munat's nameplate while protesting outside his official residence over the row.

Verma, who was arrested in connection with an extortion and blackmailing case from Ghaziabad by Chhattisgarh police on Friday, had claimed that he had a sex CD of the Chhattisgarh minister.

A Ghaziabad court had granted the Chhattisgarh Police the transit remand of Verma till October 30 and he is expected to reach Raipur on Saturday afternoon.