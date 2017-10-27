The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Marriage up to destiny, says Rahul
Our Special Correspondent
Rahul Gandhi at the PHDCCI meet. Picture: PTI

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, always shy of dealing with the question of marriage, on Thursday said he had left it to "destiny".

"I leave it to destiny. Jab hogi, tab hogi (If it has to happen, it will happen)," Rahul, 47, said.

The Congress vice-president was asked about marriage and politicians' hypocritical stance on sports as even younger leaders are never seen playing.

"I play. I do exercise, running, swimming... at least one hour daily. But I don't talk about these things," Rahul said.

The remark could be a riposte to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public show of yoga. Asked to post videos of his sporting activities so that younger people will get inspiration, Rahul smiled and murmured: "I will, if you want."

One businessman praised Rahul's fit body and muscles, leaving him blushing.

Responding to suggestions that younger leaders should take over, Rahul said: "I can say the Congress government will definitely be much younger than this one (led by Modi). But there is value to experience. I have worked with leaders like Manmohan Singh, P. Chidambaram... it is very important to have people who have looked at the processes closely."

