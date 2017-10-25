Mandarin to bridge gap on border

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops deployed along the India-China border were being taught Mandarin to bridge the communication gap in the wake of frequent face-offs with Chinese soldiers. "Considering the frequent face-offs and skirmishes with Chinese soldiers, we have started teaching elementary Chinese to ITBP troops. I ask all of you to learn Mandarin to ensure better communication skills and avoid misunderstandings leading to flashpoints," Singh said while addressing jawans at the ITBP's 56th raising day celebrations. In August, The Telegraph had reported about the Centre's move to send more Chinese-speaking officers to teach Mandarin to the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control to bridge the communication gap. On Independence Day, Indian and Chinese soldiers had come to blows and later hurled stones at each other near the picturesque Pangong Lake in Leh after the latter transgressed the LAC. The brawl had taken place at the height of the India-China face-off in Doklam. In 2014, the ITBP had for the first time started a Chinese language course for its officers after the use of sign language led to miscommunication. Officers got enrolled themselves in JNU and some language schools in Delhi to learn Chinese. These officers are now being sent to teach Mandarin to the troops deployed at the border. The home ministry and the army had identified over 14 spots along the border in Ladakh and Uttarakhand where Indian and Chinese troops often face off. The ITBP guards the 3,488km China border along Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. A large part of the border is disputed.