The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Mandarin to bridge gap on border

Mandarin to bridge gap on border
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops deployed along the India-China border were being taught Mandarin to bridge the communication gap in the wake of frequent face-offs with Chinese soldiers.

"Considering the frequent face-offs and skirmishes with Chinese soldiers, we have started teaching elementary Chinese to ITBP troops. I ask all of you to learn Mandarin to ensure better communication skills and avoid misunderstandings leading to flashpoints," Singh said while addressing jawans at the ITBP's 56th raising day celebrations.

In August, The Telegraph had reported about the Centre's move to send more Chinese-speaking officers to teach Mandarin to the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control to bridge the communication gap.

On Independence Day, Indian and Chinese soldiers had come to blows and later hurled stones at each other near the picturesque Pangong Lake in Leh after the latter transgressed the LAC. The brawl had taken place at the height of the India-China face-off in Doklam.

In 2014, the ITBP had for the first time started a Chinese language course for its officers after the use of sign language led to miscommunication. Officers got enrolled themselves in JNU and some language schools in Delhi to learn Chinese. These officers are now being sent to teach Mandarin to the troops deployed at the border.

The home ministry and the army had identified over 14 spots along the border in Ladakh and Uttarakhand where Indian and Chinese troops often face off.

The ITBP guards the 3,488km China border along Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. A large part of the border is disputed.

 More stories in India

  • Hardik faces arrest for not turning up in court in 2015 quota agitation case
  • Aadhaar deadline for welfare extended, no word on bank accounts & phones
  • Gujarat assembly polls on Dec 9 & 14
  • Dhaka glare on army cabal
  • Splurge with little clarity
  • BJP daily eye on Gujarat
  • Rajnath tiptoes on Pak role in talks
  • Dr Noose? Spare us
  • Congress to Modi: Why spy on us?
  • Tipu clan guns for minister
  • SC widens ban on polluting fuels
  • Congress push for women's bill
  • Plea for Jaya probe in SC
  • Extortion slur on Qureshi
  • Rahul GST jibe with Gabbar dialogue
  • Costly study jab at govt
  • Meet on adolescent health
  • Discrimination cry at JNU
  • Rajasthan defers judge-shield bill
  • Child choked on milk: Foster dad
  • 'Freedom' vow greets talks offer
  • Pak: Futile without Hurriyat
  • Call to non-BJP states
  • India's China focus
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  