Mamata calls on Mukesh

Mamata with Ambani on Tuesday

Calcutta: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called on Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

"He will come. I also asked him to invest in Bengal. He has already invested and said he would invest more. That is good news for Bengal," Mamata said while leaving the Ambani home, Antilia, where she spent nearly 90 minutes.

"It was a courtesy meeting. We had a very cordial meeting. Nita (Ambani's wife) is away on some personal matter. I was here to invite him to the BGBS next year," Mamata said. Ambani had participated in the 2016 edition of the business summit.

Sources said actor Shah Rukh Khan had called Mamata and invited her to a dinner at his home on Thursday, his birthday. She has agreed to go, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Mamata is scheduled to speak at an event organised by the Young Presidents' Organisation, where industrialist Sajjan Jindal is expected to be present.

The chief minister is expected to meet bankers and heads of financial institutions before that. "Other things, as and when they come up, I will let you know," Mamata said.