Madurai: Hundreds of youth hold 'cockroach rally' to protest against unemployment

In a novel and emotionally charged protest, hundreds of unemployed youth took to the streets of Madurai on Sunday, staging a first-of-its-kind 'Cockroach Rally' in Tamil Nadu.

The demonstration was organised to voice opposition against severe unemployment and recent remarks made by a senior Supreme Court judge comparing jobless youth to cockroaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally was jointly organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI). It also received strong backing from supporters of the "Cockroach Janata Party", a satirical social media handle that recently took the internet by storm.

The march commenced from the Gandhi Museum premises and culminated in a massive demonstration in front of the Tamil Annai statue at the Thamukkam Grounds.

The controversy erupted after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly remarked that unemployed youth are turning into cockroaches and attacking everyone. The comment triggered widespread outrage among jobless youth across the country, prompting the creation of the satirical 'Cockroach Janata Party' page on social media. The page rapidly gained over 10 million followers within just four days before it was reportedly blocked by the central government.

During Sunday's protest, hundreds of educated, unemployed graduates marched carrying placards that read "We Want Work, We Want Life, We Want Respect".

Many also held posters reading 'Rally of the Unemployed Cockroaches'. The protestors raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, condemning its failure to deliver on the promise of creating 20 million jobs annually.

They also slammed the government over skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and essential commodities.

Meanwhile, echoing the Madurai agitation, a signature campaign was launched near the New Bus Stand in Villupuram under the leadership of DYFI District Organiser Arivalagan.

Demanding immediate employment opportunities, a large number of local residents and youth joined the drive to protest against the central government's unfulfilled promises.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, one of the key organisers, Selvam, said, "Youth of India have united online to fight against rampant corruption, severe unemployment, and Prime Minister Modi's unfulfilled promise of providing 20 million jobs a year. We are taking to the streets today to demand that the Modi government immediately provide employment opportunities."

Criticising the judge's remarks, Selvam added, "Comparing the hardworking youth -- who are the pillars of this nation -- to cockroaches and tarnishing their dignity is completely unacceptable. We vehemently condemn the Supreme Court judge's statement."

The protestors further stated that escalating economic distress and inflation have pushed educated youth from ordinary lower-class and middle-class families into severe financial crisis and mental agony, stripping them of their basic livelihood.