Friday, October 27, 2017
Madras HC dismisses bid to block Mersal over scenes critical of GST

Chennai, Oct. 27 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to revoke the censor certificate issued to Vijay-starrer Tamil movie 'Mersal' over dialogues relating to the Goods & Services Tax.

“This is a democracy and people have their right to freedom of expression, and this applies to films as well,” a division bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Sundar observed, dismissing the plea by advocate A. Ashvathaman.

The petitioner had contended that the movie—released on Diwali, October 18—contained scenes and dialogues that were against the interests of India’s sovereignty and integrity and the security of the state. 

The court rejected this argument.

“Even today the media has reported that the Leader of Opposition in the state has criticised demonetisation… can the court pass a gag order against him from making such statements?” the bench asked.

The petitioner contended there was apparent false information about GST and Digital India Scheme, which would encourage people to evade taxes.

The petitioner had questioned how the Central Board of Film Certification had cleared Mersal. He said the “the film was full of wrong propaganda about India and fake dialogues and scenes which obviously lead to misconception about the new taxation system (GST).”

The bench said told there were bigger issues in society.

“If you were really concerned about public and the society you should have started campaigns against various social evils like untouchability and safety of women. But you choose to target a particular movie,” it said.

The court said that the public interest litigation had in fact helped get the film more publicity, and dismissed it as devoid of merit.

The movie released on October 18, Diwali day, had kicked up a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit taking exception to references on GST and 'Digital India'.

