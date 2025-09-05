Lookout circular issued against actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore cheating case

The Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case, officials said on Friday.

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, an official said.

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal, he said.

A Lookout Circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movements, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.