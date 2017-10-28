Liver study flags delay danger

New Delhi: A third of patients with chronic liver disease in India seek medical help too late when the only options are a liver transplant or palliative care, a nationwide study has revealed. The findings suggest that many patients tend to ignore the early warning signs. The 11-city study, led by doctors in Calcutta, has found that 33.3 per cent of a sample of about 13,000 patients with chronic liver disease and 99.4 per cent of a subset of about 4,000 with cirrhosis had sought treatment in "decompensation", or advanced liver disease. Patients with liver decompensation typically have serious symptoms such as gastrointestinal bleeding, fluid build-up in the abdomen or impaired brain function and are candidates for liver transplantation. But the costs and the shortage of donors are major barriers, doctors say. A liver transplant costs anywhere from Rs 10 lakh to over Rs 20 lakh, and organ recipients have to continue taking immuno-suppressant drugs throughout their lives. "We already suspected that many patients come in the late stages of the disease; now we have quantitative measures from a nationwide sample," said Abhijit Chowdhury, professor and senior hepatologist at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Calcutta. The study by Chowdhury and his colleagues, the largest so far on the stages of presentation and the causes of chronic liver disease in India, has detected significant differences in the predominant causes in different regions of the country. Its findings were published on Friday in the research journal PLOS One. The hepatitis-B virus was the primary cause in the east (48 per cent of patients) and the south (41 per cent). Hepatitis-C was the main cause in the north; non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the west and central India, and alcohol in the Northeast. "We hope our data on the regional differences will help guide policies aimed at reducing the burden of chronic liver disease," Chowdhury said. The study analysed information from 13,027 patients diagnosed in cities including Bhopal, Calcutta, Chandigarh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kozhikode, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Agartala and Vellore. Doctors say that early diagnosis is critical in chronic liver disease because during the early stages of the illness, the liver has the capacity to regenerate and heal itself. "However, the agent causing damage must be addressed," said Subodh Varshney, a surgical gastro-enterologist at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre and member of the study team. Patients with alcohol-related chronic liver disease would need to refrain from drinking, patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are likely to be prescribed diet and exercises, and patients with hepatitis infections are likely to be prescribed anti-viral medications. The hepatitis-B and hepatitis-C viruses spread through contaminated needles (a possible consequence of needle sharing) or transfusions of inadequately screened and virus-infected blood. Hepatitis B can also spread through infected semen or other body fluids, such as during birth (from an infected mother to her baby) or sex with an infected partner.