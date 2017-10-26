Left lines up own protest

New Delhi: Six Left parties have decided to observe November 8 as "protest day", staying away from the "black day" protests the Congress and Trinamul will hold to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPM, CPI, Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation) and the SUCI.

In a joint statement, they noted that the country had to pay a huge price for the unilateral announcement of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"None of the declared objectives of demonetisation has been achieved. With almost all of the demonetised currency returning to the banking system, black money has been converted into white money without penalising a single offender. Counterfeit currency has been legalised. Contrary to the stated objective of curbing terrorist activities, large numbers of army personnel, security forces and common people have lost their lives due to terrorist attacks. The scale of corruption has, in fact, doubled," the statement said.

Flagging the alleged mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government, the Left parties said that along with demonetisation they would protest against the "ruining" of the Indian economy and the livelihood of a vast majority of people.

The state units of the six Left parties have been given a free hand in deciding the form of protests, the statement said, extending support to the popular struggles across the country.