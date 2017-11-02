Leaders-only courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to set up special courts exclusively for speeding up trials in criminal cases pending against 1,581 MPs and MLAs since 2014.

The aim is to complete the trials within a year. When the Centre asked whether these courts could be combined with the existing special CBI courts, the bench said: "No, do not combine it with anything else. It (the exclusive court) is in the interest of the nation."

Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha told the Centre to place before it a plan on setting up these courts in states and Union territories and funding them.

"The average number of cases each trial court has in the country is about 4,000," the court pointed out, underscoring the need for the special courts.

A petitioner, advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya who wants a life ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections, had placed a report that said 1,581 politicians who had disclosed criminal cases in 2014 had subsequently been elected as MPs or MLAs.

The bench asked the Centre to furnish information on the following questions:

• How many of the 1,581 cases have been disposed of within the time frame of one year as envisaged by this court by an order dated March 10, 2014?

• How many of these cases have ended in acquittal/conviction of MPs and MLAs?

• Have any more criminal cases been lodged against any present or former MP or MLA from 2014 till date? If so, what are the details?