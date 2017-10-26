Kovind's Tipu rocket hits BJP

Ram Nath Kovind at the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday. (PTI)

Bangalore: One minister's "mass rapist" is the First Citizen's "hero".

President Ram Nath Kovind has lauded Tipu Sultan as a "pioneer" and spoken of his "heroic death", leaving the BJP red-faced in the middle of a campaign against the Karnataka government's decision to celebrate the 18th-century ruler's birth anniversary next month.

"Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rockets in warfare," Kovind told a joint session of the Vidhana Soudha, the state's seat of power. "This technology was later adopted by the Europeans."

The fulsome praise stood out in sharp contrast with last week's tweet by Union minister of state for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde, calling Tipu a "brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist".

The President's speech left the BJP squirming in such discomfiture that the party said the Karnataka government had scripted it. "Karnataka's Congress government deliberately made the President praise Tipu Sultan in the speech. I condemn how the Siddaramaiah government has misused the offices of the state governor and the Rashtrapati's office," BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said.

But chief minister P.C. Siddaramaiah said the speech was the President's own. The President's press secretary confirmed that the speech was drafted by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind's speech, marking the 60th anniversary of the Karnataka legislature, came exactly three months after he was elected President with the help of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.