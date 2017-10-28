Kashmir cop joins rebels

Srinagar: A Valley police constable has joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba and posted a picture of himself sporting militant attire and guns, jolting the force at a time it is striving to coax the insurgents back into the mainstream.

Twenty-something Ishfaq Ahmad Dar is the seventh policeman to join the rebels since last year and the first since chief minister Mehbooba Mufti recently doubled the reward for cops if they persuade militants to surrender instead of killing them, sources said.

Desertions like Ishfaq's undermine Mehbooba's efforts by suggesting that some policemen prefer the tough life of a militant to the comforts of a secure job.

Ishfaq, who enlisted with the police during a spot recruitment rally in Shopian district of south Kashmir seven years ago, was under surveillance for apparent militant sympathies, sources said. He was shifted to Kargil (Ladakh) and then to Kathua (Jammu) last year.

He had returned home to Heff Shirmal village in Shopian on 10 days' leave and was to report back at his posting on October 23.

When he failed to turn up and when no contact could be established with him for four days, Kathua police informed their higher-ups. But the force remained clueless till his picture popped up on social media, announcing his baptism into militancy under the alias Abu Arqam.

The desertion comes at a time the militants have been targeting the police, killing 42 cops this year.

"Ishfaq has two younger brothers and two sisters. One of his brothers is in the police, too, and the other is in school," an officer said.

A soldier, Zahoor Ahmad Thokar from Sirnoo village in Pulwama, had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen earlier this year, carrying his service rifle and three magazines with him.