Kashmir cop tagged as deserter—after he is seen with guns on social media

The policeman who deserted.

Srinagar, Oct. 28 (Agencies): A policeman from south Kashmir’s Shopian district has deserted and joined the militants, Jammu & Kashmir police confirmed on Saturday, four days after he failed to report back from leave.

The confirmation came after a photo said to be that of the policeman in civvies, carrying two self-loading rifles and a pistol, began circulating on social media.

Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff Shirmal village of Shopian, has joined militants, Inspector General Munir Ahmad Khan, the top police officer for the Kashmir range, told PTI.

“I can confirm to you that Dar has joined militant ranks,” Khan said. He said he could not name the militant outfit Dar has joined.

“I cannot tell you which militant outfit… we are still trying to get the details,” the IGP said.

Dar, posted in Budgam district, was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Kathua district in Jammu region, where from he took leave earlier this week.

A senior officer of the PTC said Dar was supposed to report back from leave on October 23.

“Ishfaq Ahmed had gone on leave from PTC Kathua. He was supposed to report back on October 23 but failed to return. We will take legal action against him,” the PTC officer said.

Dar had returned home and went missing from there, following which his family lodged a missing report in a police station on Friday.

Dar had joined the police in 2012, the officer said.

In the recent past, eight police personnel have deserted and joined the militants in Kashmir.