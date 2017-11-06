Kamdhenu economy: 1 cow for 4 Hindus

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Economist John Maynard Keynes made "animal spirits" famous, Manmohan Singh kept the phrase in circulation and now, Yogi Adityanath has given it shape in flesh and blood.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Sunday urged each Hindu family in Uttar Pradesh to rear at least one cow for "our economic prosperity and spiritual strength".

"Our country now has four crore cows, but there shouldn't be less than 25 crore cows in a country of 100 crore Hindus," he said.

Adityanath laid stress on the economic factor. "We will campaign across the state for cow protection and encourage each Hindu family to rear one cow. This is necessary for our economic prosperity and spiritual strength," he told the first meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Goraksha Andolan Samiti of the VHP.

The chief minister rued that some people, when their cows stopped producing milk, abandoned them, causing them to stray and block roads. "People need to know that even after a cow stops producing milk, its dung and urine offer good sources of income."

If Adityanath's solution works, the Indian economy can emerge as a pillar of "Kamdhenu capitalism" (named after the divine cow) and provide an answer to China's "bamboo capitalism".

The phrase "animal spirits" was used by Keynes to describe the instincts that ostensibly influence and guide human (consumer) behaviour and can be quantified. Manmohan has more than once used the phrase in his speeches on investor confidence.