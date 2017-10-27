The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Journalist Vinod Verma arrested on extortion charge, sent to Chhattisgarh
Journalist Vinod Verma being taken to a Ghaziabad court. Picture: ABP News TV

Ghaziabad/Raipur, Oct. 27 (Agencies): Senior journalist Vinod Verma, who was arrested early on Friday from his Ghaziabad residence on charges of extortion, was sent on a transit remand by a Ghaziabad court to Chhattisgarh.

Police said they had seized hundreds of pornographic CDs, around Rs 2 lakh in cash, a pen drive, laptop and a diary from the journalist's residence.

Verma, who has earlier worked with BBC Hindi Service and Amar Ujala, was picked up at 3.30am from his house at Indirapuram by Chhattisgarh Police with the help of local Police, Ghaziabad’s police chief H.N. Singh said.

Verma claimed that the Chhattisgarh Police was not happy with him because he had a "sex CD of a Chhattisgarh minister". Asked to comment on accusations that he was making CDs, Verma told journalists while being taken from the Indirapuram Police Station to court, "just pen drive... nothing else. I have nothing to with CDs. CD is in the public domain."

A case of blackmail and extortion has been registered against the journalist at Pandri police station in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, he said.

”A man named Prakash Bajaj had lodged a complaint at Pandri police station in Raipur that he was being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller, who told him that he had a CD of his master,” Raipur district Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Shukla, told PTI.

The caller also threatened that if he was not given what he asked for, he would distribute the CD, Shukla said.

The official said search teams were sent to Delhi to trace the scribe.

”During the probe, the police came to know about a shop where the CD in question was copied. The shopkeeper told the police that one Vinod Verma had got made one thousand copies of the CD,” Shukla said.

When the police came to know about Verma's involvement in the case, they contacted their Ghaziabad counterparts and arrested Verma from his house.

As the news of the arrest spread, many senior journalists from electronic and print media gathered outside the Ghaziabad police station. 

