JNU teachers 'try' VC

New Delhi: The JNU teachers' association ended a five-day mock trial of "autocratic" vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Friday and declared him "guilty", marking an unusual protest on an Indian campus.

Every day during the "public hearing", attended by about 150 teachers and students, a group of faculty members would bring a set of charges against Kumar.

The main charges were: constituting illegitimate teacher selection panels, inaction on student Najeeb Ahmed's disappearance, and discrimination against candidates from marginalised sections during admission.

Kumar allegedly formed teacher selection panels with experts of his choice instead of, as the rules demand, picking them from shortlists prepared by the university's schools and centres.

Najeeb disappeared from the campus in October last year after a scuffle with ABVP members at his hostel. Kumar has been accused of being too lenient with the accused ABVP students.

Only 17 Dalit, tribal and Other Backward Class research students were admitted this academic session, out of a total of 74, because the university wouldn't relax the qualifying marks for these communities in the entrance test.

The "jury", who included a few teachers and writers invited from outside JNU, declared Kumar unfit for his post. There was no "judge" and no "sentencing" but the jury suggested filing an appeal for a Visitor's inquiry against Kumar if he failed to step down on his own.

Asked to comment on the "hearing", Kumar declined. "You should focus on positive aspects. We are doing a lot of things," he told this newspaper on Friday.

A senior university administration official issued a media note purportedly written by "concerned faculty members" against the actions of a "kangaroo court".

"We the faculty members of JNU are anguished, horrified, mortified and shocked at the deplorable behaviour of JNUTA (JNU Teachers Association) team who have organised the so-called 'public hearing' against the VC on imaginary grounds," the note said.

"Instead of addressing the real issues of JNU teachers, the current JNUTA team is driven by a visceral hatred for JNU VC and by personal interests influenced by external divisive, political forces."