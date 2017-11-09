Jail till death for nun rape

Calcutta: A city court has sentenced to imprisonment till death Nazrul Islam, a Bangladeshi national found guilty of raping an elderly nun at a Roman Catholic school in Nadia's Ranaghat in March 2015.

Four other accused were sent to jail for 10 years by the city sessions court. Gopal Sarkar, a Ranaghat resident who was found guilty of sheltering the criminals by renting out his home to them, was handed a seven-year jail term.

Five of the six convicts are Bangladeshis. They had raided the Convent of Jesus and Mary School at Don Bosco Para in Ranaghat.

Judge Kumkum Sinha said: "Jesus would also have declined to pardon them."

The judge asked Nazrul to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. His four Bangladeshi associates were ordered to pay Rs 10,000 each. "The fine amount will have to be paid to the victim (the nun) and if she refuses to accept it, the money will be deposited to the church," judge Sinha said.

When the judge asked Nazrul if he had anything to say, he refused to comment. The others begged for pardon and forgiveness.