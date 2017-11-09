Instigated, says IndiGo

Footage of the scuffle New Delhi: IndiGo, at the centre of a storm after a video clip showed a scuffle involving a passenger and the airline's ground staff on the Delhi airport tarmac last month, has said the so-called whistleblower who is believed to have released the footage instigated the incident. The Director General of Civil Aviation has been asked by the civil aviation ministry to conduct its own probe. In a letter to civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Indigo president Aditya Ghosh said: "The ex-employee Montu Kalra, who was terminated and is claiming to be the whistleblower, is the one you can hear shouting in the video and instructing the other two colleagues who were junior to him to prevent the customer from boarding the bus and holding him back at the ramp area. "He instigated the incident and further provoked the customer by beginning to shoot a video on his mobile phone." In the letter, Ghosh has at the very outset apologised and said he had done so to the passenger, too, on the night of the incident. The IndiGo chief said Kalra was sacked not because he shot the video but because another employee, Juby Thomas, brought the incident to the attention of his bosses. "When our staff Juby Thomas saw Mr (Rajeev) Katyal (the passenger) inadvertently moving towards the catering high-lift (which was attached to the aircraft), Thomas started waving frantically from a distance to ask Mr Katyal to move away with the sole intention of preventing any accident," Ghosh's letter said. "Thomas started shouting to be heard by the passenger due to the high aircraft noise." "The reality is that Thomas was only trying to ensure the safety of Mr Katyal and prevent an accident," the letter said. It adds that Katyal was "irritated and irate". "It seems Mr Katyal asked Juby Thomas to 'f*** off'... Thomas turned around and asked Mr Katyal why was he abusing him." After this, the airline gives a sequence of events with pictures from the now-viral video clip which are as follows: First, "Montu Kalra is shouting at the two employees who are junior to him and instructing them to prevent Mr Katyal from boarding the bus." While Thomas asks Katyal not to board the bus, another ground staffer, Sahiv Sharma, asks the driver to drive the bus away. At this time, the passenger is arguing with Thomas and trying to enter the bus. When the bus doors close, Ghosh's letter says, "Katyal reaches out and grabs Juby's (who is keeping a safe distance) face." "Even while Juby Thomas is being assaulted, Thomas does not retaliate and Sahiv Sharma (the other ground staffer) tries to separate the two by embracing Mr Katyal from the back and escorting him away. Even after Mr Katyal is separated from Thomas, he once again charges towards him grabbed Thomas' face ... in the process both of them lose balance and fall to the ground .... Thomas (tries) to move away while he continues to get assaulted."