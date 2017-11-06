Indo-Pacific alliance push by Trump

Trump in Tokyo. (AP)

Tokyo: President Donald Trump has kicked off his Asian tour by calling for building a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region, a new approach to Asia that is likely to be seen by China as a challenge.

The idea, first proposed by the Japanese and adopted in recent days by US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, envisions the US strengthening ties with three other democracies in the region - India, Japan and Australia - to contain a rising China.

"We will seek new opportunities for cooperation and commerce, and we will partner with friends and allies to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Trump said in Tokyo. "We will seek free, fair and reciprocal trade."

Trump's trip to the continent will be the longest by an American President in more than 25 years, with additional stops in South Korea, China and the Philippines.

China expressed hope on Sunday that such "collaboration among relevant countries" would not target or damage "a third party's interest". NYTNS, PTI