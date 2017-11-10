India tops climate toll

A masked commuter in New Delhi. (Reuters) Bonn: India lost more people to the impacts of climate change than any other country and suffered the third highest financial losses from extreme weather events during 2016, says a report on global climate vulnerability released on Thursday. The Global Climate Risk Index 2018 report has referred to India's intense heatwaves, extreme rainfall events and severe floods to label the country as the sixth most vulnerable in 2016 after Haiti, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The report, prepared by Germanwatch and other organisations from across the world, said climate change impacts had killed 2,119 people in India during 2016, a number higher than any other country. Climate change analysts caution that India's actual vulnerability may be even higher than assigned because the impact of long-term climate impacts such as sea-level rise - which, in India, affects regions like the Sunderbans with a population of five million - has not been considered in assessing the climate risk. The report, released at the UN climate change conference here, has estimated that India lost about $21,500 million because of extreme weather events during 2016, the third highest financial loss after those suffered by China and the US. Delegates from over 190 countries are attending the conference to find ways to bolster a Paris climate accord that seeks actions by all countries to reduce global emissions of Earth-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The report ranked the US fifth in fatalities from climate change impacts during 2016. The UN climate conference this year comes amid concerns that the US under President Donald Trump has declared its intention to withdraw from the Paris accord. "The impact of climate change has been increasing rapidly during recent years in India," David Eckstein, one of the report's authors, told The Telegraph. Measured for the 20-year period from 1996, India occupies 12th position on climate vulnerability, but stands second when it comes to climate change-related fatalities and third in terms of financial loss. The findings are consistent with another study report released recently in Bonn which said India stands just behind China and Philippines in terms of climate-triggered displacements, with a 2.5 million annual figure. A senior India government official claimed that the actual figure might be less as "people tend to put all displacements other than political under the climate head" but admitted that many got displaced because of climate change. "The figures vindicate the urgent necessity for adoption of loss and damage-related financial mechanism," said Harjeet Siingh, a climate expert from Action Aid. A senior Fijian official, asked by this newspaper on the status of discussions on losses and damage at the conference, chose not to respond. The report said over 520,000 people had been killed by 11,000 extreme weather event since 1997, almost one-seventh of them in India.