India sets world record with 918kg khichdi (cooked in a 1200kg wok)

Food processing miniser Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Baba Ramdev stir the pot. Picture: PTI

Food Processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Baba Ramdev turn the khichdi. Picture: PTI

Chef Sanjeev Kapur ladling out khichdi to food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Picture: PTI

New Delhi, Nov. 4 (PTI): India has just set a world record by cooking 918kg of khichdi, a traditional Indian dish, an official of Guinness World Records said on Saturday.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor led a team that cooked the khichdi, a mishmash of rice, lentils and vegetables, at the World Food India event here to set a Guinness World Record and promote the dish as a Brand India superfood.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev put the crowning 'tadka' in the dish, which was steam-cooked in a giant wok weighing around 1,200 kg.

“Khichdi is healthy and a superfood. It is a solution to those depending on food supplements. It is rich with all nutrition,” Baba said after putting tadka in the dish.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who also lent a hand in the cooking of khichdi, said: “It is a wholesome food as it contains most of the nutrients. It also symbolises the country's unity in diversity.”

The dish was prepared using multigrains such as rice, pulses, coarse cereals and vegetables.

The night-long preparation was supervised by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Gurdwara will distribute it to orphans and other people.

Other leading chefs including Imtiaz Qureshi, Ranveer Brar, Sudhir Sibal, Rakesh Sethi, Akshay Nayyar, Satish Gowda helped in the cooking.

Qureshi, master chef at ITC Hotels, praised the government's initiative to promote Indian foods such as khichdi and recognise the talent of Indian chefs.

He said that new-age chefs are innovating this dish across the world and is being consumed in an interesting way these days.