India's China focus

New Delhi: India has decided to increase the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's presence along the Chinese frontier and is also mulling the option of building more roads and setting up 50 extra outposts to bolster its capability, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. Addressing jawans at the ITBP's raising day celebrations, Rajnath said the government was committed to enhancing operational and infrastructure capabilities along the disputed border in the aftermath of frequent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army of China. "Recently, we received a proposal to build 50 border outposts for the force and we are working on it. We are also working on enhancing road, mobile and satellite connectivity in the border areas for the ITBP," he said. There are 176 posts along the border. The ITBP guards the 3,488km India-China frontier along Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The home minister said the government was also mulling constructing 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and asked ITBP troops to build good relations with villagers living near the Indian side of the frontier as they are "strategic assets" of the country and important stakeholders in keeping the borders safe. "To bolster facilities for jawans, we have decided to provide special lightweight winter clothing to troops deployed at 9,000ft and above and extra fleet of snow scooters to patrol the high-altitude areas of the border," Rajnath said. Sources in the home ministry said the relations between India and China had been under severe stress in the aftermath of the Doklam stand-off and the deployment of more soldiers would ensure better patrolling along the frontier and also help jawans to keep a close tab on the movement of Chinese troops and thwart possible incursions. ITBP director-general R.K. Pachnanda said the force had been nominated as the "nodal agency" for obtaining and channelising the satellite communications of all border-guarding forces. "The paramilitary force is also enhancing its intelligence set-up," he said. The 90,000-strong ITBP was introduced on October 24, 1962, specifically to guard the Chinese frontier after the India-China war.