India leaps up business chart

New Delhi: India leapt 30 places to rank 100 on the World Bank's ease of doing business Survey for 2018, which left the Narendra Modi government ecstatic that the multilateral institution had finally acknowledged its efforts to break the regulatory and procedural gridlocks that have often frustrated foreign investors. "This is the biggest jump made by any country in this survey. The achievement is significant because we have been trying for the last few years to improve our rankings on all the 10 parameters of measurement," finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters who attended a media conference here that coincided with the release of the report in Washington. The Modi government has expressed its resolve to ensure that India breaks into the top 50 of the 190 countries that the World Bank Survey covers every year. Last year, the government was hugely disappointed that the country had moved up just one rung to 130 in the overall rankings and had pressured the World Bank to send a team to the country and see the progress that the country had made. "Having embarked on a strong reform agenda to improve the business environment, the significant jump this year is a result of the Indian government's consistent efforts over the past few years," said Annette Dixon, World Bank's vice-president for the South Asia region. In this year's survey, India has improved rankings on six of the 10 parameters: its highest rank is in the area of protecting interests of minority investors where it ranks 4 in the world, moving up nine places since last year. It also showed strong performance in the area of getting credit where it was ranked 29, jumping 15 places from last year's rank of 44. Paradoxically, one reason for this could be the fact that bank credit growth this year has slowed to 6.4 per cent in the week ended September 29 from the year-ago level of 9.8 per cent -- a situation that has forced bankers to chase borrowers rather than the other way round. The country also jumped 33 places in the area of resolving insolvency to rank 103, largely a result of the Modi government's ability to pass the bankruptcy code to fast track the process of debt resolution through company law tribunals. The country leapfrogged 53 places to 119 from 172 last year in the area of paying taxes, which reflects the growing digitisation of the tax platform that aims to minimize arbitrariness and discretionary powers of tax officials. The report did not measure the impact of shock demonetisation exercise last year and the implementation of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST), which have been blamed for slowdown in the economy in the first quarter (april-June) to 5.7 per cent, the lowest level in the past five years. "In the case of GST, we know that this is a very complicated reform," Dixon said, adding that the agency would observe the GST for the next two or three years to see its full implementation. The two other areas where the country climbed the charts were dealing with construction permits (181, up four places), and enforcing contracts (164, up eight places). However, the report says the time taken to enforce a contract is longer today at 1,445 days, than it was 15 years ago (1,420 days). But the big worry is in the key parameter of starting a business where India has dropped one rung to 156. In 2016, it had ranked much higher at 151. The three other areas where it slid down the charts were in getting electricity (ranked 29, down 3 places), registering property (154, down 16 rungs), and trading across barriers (146, dropping 3 notches). Chandrajit Banerjee, CII director general, said: "The surge in ranking by as much as 30 places is an outcome of key reforms including digitisation of processes, enhancing tax payment and access to credit." The World Bank ranking is based on its study of the system in the two cities of Mumbai and New Delhi. The ease of doing business is an index created by the World Bank to measure regulations directly affecting businesses and overall environment.