IIT disability quota up

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology will admit more disabled students to their BTech courses from next year.

The tech schools have decided to increase their disability sub-quota from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, as mandated for all educational institutions by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which came into force this year.

This means that each of the caste quotas - Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and General Category - will include a 5 per cent disability sub-quota.

Next year, the number of BTech seats in the 23 IITs may rise to 11,200 from 11,000 this year, sources in the Joint Admission Board told The Telegraph.

"The sub-quota for students with disabilities has been increased following government instructions. This will help the IITs accommodate more students from these deprived groups," an IIT director said.

If any seats under the disability quota remain vacant, then other (non-disabled) students from the same caste quota can be admitted against those seats