Friday, November 3, 2017
Heavy rains hit TN capital, leave homes & crops in districts submerged

Heavy rains hit TN capital, leave homes & crops in districts submerged

Chennai, Nov. 3 (PTI): Torrential rains for about ten hours overnight halted normal life in Tamil Nadu’s capital and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Schools and colleges—already closed since 31 October due to rains—have been shut today as well in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

People trying to catch fish after a compound wall collapsed in Red Hills near Chennai in heavy rains on Thursday. Picture: PTI

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in north coastal Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

It said Thursday's low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining south West Bay of Bengal now lies over South West Bay of Bengal off the Lankan and Tamil Nadu coast. 

”Rainfall activity will continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts during the next 24 hours,” according to a special bulletin issued at 8.30am Friday. 

The mild, intermittent showers post noon Thursday became moderate and then heavy in some pockets overnight, inundating several more neighbourhoods including West Mambalam and the Guindy Industrial Estate.

While heavy waterlogging hindered free movement of vehicles, a signalling snag hit train services between the St Thomas Mount and Kodambakkam suburban section since 9.30pm. Services were restored at 3.20am Friday, Railway officials said.

Flight operations at the airport were normal, airport officials said.

Chennai and Nungambakkam registered 18cm of rain and Meenambakkam in the southern suburb recorded 14cm, till 8.30am Friday, according to the Met department. 

Incessant heavy rains lashed Nagapattinam district for the fifth consecutive day Friday, inundating hundreds of houses and submerging paddy crops in thousands of hectares. 

Due to a breach in Rajendran channel at Thalachankadu in Tarangambadi Taluk early morning, rainwater surrounded over 300 houses in the area, said Tarangambadi Tahsildar Murugesan.

The sea remains very rough and people could see tides of several feet high at many places.

More than 10,000 fishermen did not venture into the sea for the fifth consecutive day.

Salt production in Vedaranyam area has come to a standstill as saltpans in 10,000 acres remain submerged.

Samba and Thalady paddy crops raised in over 75,000 hectares out of the total 1.28 lakh hectares remain submerged in the district.

”Predominantly, machine transplantation was adopted in the district. Crops are of very short height and they were transplanted only a couple of weeks ago. They remain totally submerged and crops will soon start decaying, if rains continue to batter or water remains stagnant,” said Arupathy Kalyanam, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers Associations of Delta districts.

