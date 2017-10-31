The Telegraph
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
HC sets aside Praful Patel's election as football body's boss, names administrator
Praful Patel. A File Picture

New Delhi, Oct. 31 (PTI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of Praful Patel, who was last year elected as the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) for a four-year term, his third successive tenure.

The court set aside the elections saying they were held without following the National Sports Code.

It also directed that fresh elections be conducted within a period of five months.

A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri also appointed former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi as an administrator to look into the functioning of the AIFF.

The court's order came on a plea by advocate Rahul Mehra contending that the elections of the federation were held contrary to the National Sports Code.

Patel, former civil aviation minister, was elected for the post in December last year along with the Executive Committee for the term 2017-2020 after the high court had vacated a stay on elections.

