HC junks plea against Mersal

Chennai: Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking revocation of the censor certificate issued to Tamil film Mersal over certain dialogues relating to the goods and services tax, ruling that the right to free expression applies to films too.

"This is a democracy and people have their right to freedom of expression, and this applies to films as well," the bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Sundar said while dismissing the public interest plea by advocate A. Ashvathaman.

"Even today the media has reported that the leader of the Opposition in the state has criticised the demonetisation. Can the court pass a gag order against him from making such statements?"

Soon after the film's October 18 release, the Tamil Nadu BJP had criticised its references to the GST and Digital India.

Ashvathaman's plea had contended that the movie contained scenes and dialogues that went against the interests of national sovereignty, integrity and security.

He claimed that it aired "wrong propaganda about India", the GST and the Digital India scheme that would encourage people to evade tax. He wondered how the censor board had certified the film.

"If you were really concerned about the public and society, you should have started campaigns against various social evils like untouchability and the safety of women. But you chose to target a particular movie," the court said.

It noted that the petition had actually helped the film gain more publicity.