Haste charge after blast

Unchahar (Rae Bareli): The boiler blast that has killed nearly 30 people in the NTPC plant in Rae Bareli has ignited charges that the unit was made operational "prematurely" and the management ignored complaints of a malfunctioning boiler ash pipe that eventually exploded. A former minister who belongs to the Opposition Samajwadi Party levelled most of the specific charges while at least three employees appeared to echo him on the basic allegation of haste. Asked whether the sixth unit where the pipe exploded had been made operational in a hurry, an NTPC spokesperson said in New Delhi: "NTPC was in no hurry to operationalise the unit. The unit started functioning on a trial basis in April this year. It started commercial operation on September 30 following due procedure." Manoj Pandey, Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar and a former infotech and electronics minister, said a fully functional, automated unit needs "only three or four people" to supervise it. "That there were about 300 people in the unit when the accident happened proves that a trial run was on (while production was on too)," he said. He said the unit had been operationalised prematurely, because the NTPC wanted to claim a subsidy. "The NTPC gets 80 per cent subsidy from the government on the cost of (commercial) production; that's why its management rushed to begin production.... There was also government pressure," he claimed. NTPC officials said the utility did get some subsidy but not 80 per cent, and urged people not to believe rumours. Three employees at the NTPC plant here said the unit where the blast occurred had been made operational weeks before it had been inaugurated, its trial run completed or machines synchronised. A technical department employee alleged that the management had ignored complaints that the sensor-based system in the control room that detects any snags in the boiler or ash pipe had not been working. Pandey, the Samajwadi Party MLA, alleged that the NTPC management had been informed two or three days ago that the ash, "which is flushed to a dumping ground in village Arkha, was somehow forming a solid mass in the pipe". This, he said, implied a failure of the mechanism meant to convert the ash into dust, but the "NTPC officers didn't take the complaint seriously and, as a result, the ash mass became so thick that the pressure caused the pipe to burst". Staff said they had been told last week that the sixth unit would be stopped on October 31 at the end of the two-month-plus trial run, and would begin functioning only after its inauguration by a central minister on November 9. "I have no idea why it operated as usual on November 1 (when the tragedy happened)," a middle-rung plant official told this newspaper. "We had reported to the maintenance department three days ago that the plant's automatic system had failed. We were operating it through the alternative manual system but that too was not functioning properly since Tuesday." But the NTPC spokesperson said: "There is no question of (any future) inauguration of the unit as it has already started commercial operation on September 30, 2017, following due procedure." Another plant official said: "It takes more than two-and-a-half years to build a unit but this one was completed in one-and-a-half years under government pressure." Pandey, the MLA, said: "The basic structure of the unit was completed in April but all the ash pipes were not fitted, the filter system was not operational, even the support walls had not been built. Some painting jobs were going on too."