Hardik warrant

Mehsana: A Gujarat court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Hardik Patel after he failed to appear the second time in a case of vandalising a BJP MLA's office during the 2015 Patel quota agitation.

The court in Visnagar issued the warrant against Hardik, convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) that is leading the quota movement, and six others, including Sardar Patel Group convenor Lalji Patel.

Hardik and the others are accused of ransacking the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during a protest rally in July 2015. They had in the past secured bail in the case.

On Wednesday, Hardik filed an application through his lawyer seeking exemption from personal appearance citing his busy schedule, but the court rejected his plea.

Of late, he has intensified attacks on the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, scheduled to be held in two phases in December.

The Patels have been agitating for reservation in government jobs and education and Hardik has criticised the BJP for not accepting the demands of the community.

In the court, while Hardik failed to appear for the second time, including on Wednesday, Lalji and the others remained absent for the first time.

The same court had earlier rejected Hardik's plea seeking entry into Mehsana, the epicentre of the quota stir. He had sought relaxation in bail conditions prescribed by Gujarat High Court to enter the district. PTI