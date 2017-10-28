Hardik to Cong: explain Patel quota plan before Rahul trip, or else...

Hardik Patel. File picture

Ahmedabad, Oct. 28 (Agencies): Hardik Patel on Saturday asked the Congress to explain before November 3 how it plans to ensure quotas for Patels in government jobs and education, a fight that he has been leading since 2015.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Surat on November 3. Assembly elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled state in the second week of December.

In a tweet, Hardik, 24, said the Patidar community would oppose Rahul during his trip, just as it done during recent public meeting here by BJP chief Amit Shah, unless they get a clear picture on quotas.

Last year, the high court had struck down the BJP government’s bid to appease the Patels via an ordinance to carve out quotas for economically backward groups among upper castes.

Translated, Hardik’s tweet reads: “The Congress should make its stand clear by November 3 on how it will provide reservation to the Patidar community under the Constitution, otherwise the Amit Shah episode will be repeated in Surat.”

In September last year, dozens of workers of Hardik’s outfit, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, had disrupted a function attended by the BJP chief.

Dinesh Bambhaniya, a PAAS convener, said neither Hardik nor any other leader would meet Rahul until the Congress explains how it plans to ensure reservation for the community if it comes to power.

Hardik had recently given a list of demands to Ashok Gehlot, the Congress party’s point man for Gujarat.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the party would create a 20 per cent quota without disturbing the 49 per cent quotas for scheduled castes and tribes, and other backward classes or OBCs.

“We have said that without touching the 49 per cent reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs, we will offer a 20-per cent reservation to the EBCs… who have been affected by the privatisation of the health sector and other institutions under the BJP rule,” he said.

”This 20 per cent EBC quota will not be a lollipop offer like the one made by the BJP, which was rejected by the high court,” Doshi said.

Doshi said a Congress government would notify an ordinance that will be a well thought-out one and based on a scientific survey.