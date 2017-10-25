Hardik faces arrest for not turning up in court in 2015 quota agitation case

Hardik Patel. File picture.

Mehsana, Oct. 25 (PTI): A Visnagar court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against quota protests’ leader Hardik Patel after he failed to appear before it for the second time in a vandalism case dating back to 2015.

Sessions court judge V.P. Agarwal issued the warrant against Hardik Patel, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, and six others including Lalji Patel.

Hardik and the others are accused of ransacking the office of Rishikesh Patel, a Bharatiya Janata Party member representing the Visnagar seat in the Assembly, during the protest rally of Patidar community in July 2015.

In the past, Hardik and the others had secured bail in the case.

On Wednesday, Hardik’s lawyer Rajendra Patel had petitioned the court to exempt Hardik from a personal appearance as he has a busy schedule. The court rejected his plea.

While the PAAS convener failed to appear before the court for second time, including today, Lalji Patel and others remained absent for the first time.

The same court had earlier rejected Hardik’s plea seeking entry into Mehsana district, the epicentre of the quota stir.

The young leader had requested the court to allow him to enter the district by relaxing the bail conditions prescribed by the Gujarat High Court.

The Patidar community under Hardik Patel has been agitating for reservations in government jobs and education.

Hardik has been criticising the ruling BJP for not accepting the demands of the community. He has intensified his attack against the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, scheduled to be held in two phases in December.