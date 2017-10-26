Gujarat court cancels arrest warrant against Hardik after he appears before it

Hardik Patel. File pictur

Mehsana, Oct. 26 (PTI): The Visnagar sessions court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against quota agitation leader Hardik Patel after he appeared before it and gave an assurance to remain present during hearings in the future.

Sessions judge V.P. Agarwal had on Wednesday issued warrants against Hardik Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, and six others, including Sardar Patel Group convener Lalji Patel, in a case of vandalising the office of a lawmaker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2015 agitation for reservations in jobs and education.

The court issued the warrants after Hardik failed to appear before it twice, while Lalji and the others were absent for the first time.

The court cancelled the warrants after Hardik and the others appeared before it and promised to do so in future hearings. They also submitted surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

The next hearing is on November 15.

Hardik and others are accused of ransacking the office of Rishikesh Patel, who represents Visnagar in the legislative assembly, during the protest rally of the Patidar community in July 2015.

The same court had earlier rejected Hardik Patel's plea seeking entry into Mehsana district, which was then the epicentre of the agitation.

The young leader had requested the court to allow him to enter the district by relaxing the bail conditions prescribed by the Gujarat High Court.

Hardik has been criticising the state government for not accepting the demands of the community.

Of late, he has intensified his attack against the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, scheduled to be held in two phases in December.