The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Gujarat court cancels arrest warrant against Hardik after he appears before it

Gujarat court cancels arrest warrant against Hardik after he appears before it
Hardik Patel. File pictur

Mehsana, Oct. 26 (PTI): The Visnagar sessions court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against quota agitation leader Hardik Patel after he appeared before it and gave an assurance to remain present during hearings in the future.

Sessions judge V.P. Agarwal had on Wednesday issued warrants against Hardik Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, and six others, including Sardar Patel Group convener Lalji Patel, in a case of vandalising the office of a lawmaker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2015 agitation for reservations in jobs and education.

The court issued the warrants after Hardik failed to appear before it twice, while Lalji and the others were absent for the first time.

The court cancelled the warrants after Hardik and the others appeared before it and promised to do so in future hearings. They also submitted surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

The next hearing is on November 15.

Hardik and others are accused of ransacking the office of Rishikesh Patel, who represents Visnagar in the legislative assembly, during the protest rally of the Patidar community in July 2015.

The same court had earlier rejected Hardik Patel's plea seeking entry into Mehsana district, which was then the epicentre of the agitation.

The young leader had requested the court to allow him to enter the district by relaxing the bail conditions prescribed by the Gujarat High Court.

Hardik has been criticising the state government for not accepting the demands of the community.

Of late, he has intensified his attack against the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, scheduled to be held in two phases in December.

 More stories in India

  • Hardik faces arrest for not turning up in court in 2015 quota agitation case
  • Aadhaar deadline for welfare extended, no word on bank accounts & phones
  • India, US ask Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure
  • Gujarat assembly polls on Dec 9 & 14
  • Splurge with little clarity
  • BJP daily eye on Gujarat
  • Rajnath tiptoes on Pak role in talks
  • Dr Noose? Spare us
  • Congress to Modi: Why spy on us?
  • Tipu clan guns for minister
  • SC widens ban on polluting fuels
  • Congress push for women's bill
  • Plea for Jaya probe in SC
  • Extortion slur on Qureshi
  • Rahul GST jibe with Gabbar dialogue
  • Costly study jab at govt
  • Meet on adolescent health
  • Mandarin to bridge gap on border
  • Discrimination cry at JNU
  • Rajasthan defers judge-shield bill
  • Child choked on milk: Foster dad
  • 'Freedom' vow greets talks offer
  • Pak: Futile without Hurriyat
  • Call to non-BJP states
  • India's China focus
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  