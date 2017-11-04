GST wrath on 'fall guy' Infy

New Delhi: Traders across the country are inflamed over the gremlins in the goods and service tax network system (GSTN) and have started to pour their ire all over Infosys that helped build it. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a nationwide traders' forum that is closely aligned to the BJP, has demanded a CBI probe against the $10-billion software company for allegedly failing to remove the glitches that has messed up GST filings. Many small businesses have still not been able to come to grips with the complexities of the compliance requirements under the hastily introduced tax system. "We are disgusted with the poor performance of the GST system," said CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal. "We have demanded a CBI inquiry against Infosys and others concerned as to why they have failed to ensure satisfactory performance of the portal." Infosys, which won a Rs 1,380-crore contract in 2015 to build the GSTN, insists there is nothing wrong with the system and that "the system has already demonstrated success across several parameters". Khandelwal told The Telegraph: "If their system was so good, why does the government have to keep extending the date for filing GST?" But some traders said the attempt by the forum to paint Infosys as the villain of the piece was designed to deflect attention from the government's own failure to foresee the magnitude of the problem it would end up creating by foisting a muddled tax switch without a dry run. "It is an attempt to shift blame from a badly designed taxation system riddled with inconsistencies, which has made it the most complex taxation system in Asia," said one trader. Infosys said in a statement: "The system has already demonstrated success across several parameters - till date 37 crore invoices have been uploaded.... 70 lakh tax payers have successfully migrated to the new system and the country has recorded 29 lakh new registered taxpayers." It added: "As on October 31, 2017, 2.26 crore returns have been filed and 1.4 crore payment transactions conducted on the GST portal." Some traders said the problems had been compounded as the government had continued to tinker with rates on several items in response to complaints about tax anomalies, rework thresholds for classification of taxpayers, and reconsider barriers on inter-state sales for small businesses. GST was implemented without a dry run. "Usually a system of this magnitude is introduced after a dry run, which makes those administering it and those filing through it more comfortable with the whole tax filing process. It also helps sort out any issues that may arise. Unfortunately, we did not go in for test runs," said former CBEC chairman Sumit Dutt Majumder. Many small businesses have seen their profits erode and are being forced to shut shop. The GST provides for input credits and the government had said that it would extend the benefit to pre-GST production as well. The failure to pay these claims has left businesses without working capital to run operations. The tax system has proved to be unpopular as the government opted for six rates instead of the usual one or two rates in most countries, which created a mountain of paperwork for businesses. Rule changes designed to help businesses often had a tinge of politics with taxes for Khakras, a popular snack in Gujarat reduced ahead of the Assembly polls next month. Traders cutting across sectors have been complaining about the functioning of the GST. "It's a tough situation for us. A complex law, frequent changes in law and a system which has glitches make life difficult," said Manish Seth, managing director of United Agencies and leader of the 1,000-member Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Traders Association. The chipping and chopping with the GST regulations has created its own set of problems. In response to complaints, the government allowed small businesses with a turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore to file quarterly returns while the rest will have to file them every month. Officials admit this compromise measure could result in mismatches that would hold up input credit claims. Businesses and officials anticipate demands for refund of credit by the government after their matching mechanism is unable to cope up with a system that is already distorted because of these rule changes. "The problem lies in the quality of data being furnished by smaller traders at a later date. Mismatches are extremely likely," Seth said.#