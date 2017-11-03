The Telegraph
Friday, November 3, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Girl who made Jinnah walk many miles

Girl who made Jinnah walk many miles
Our Special Correspondent
Dina Wadia

Bhopal: Dina Wadia, the only child of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his Parsi wife Ruttie Petit, had retained her Indian nationality and angered her father by marrying a Parsi who had converted to Christianity, Neville Wadia.

Dina, born in London on August 15, 1919, passed away on November 2, 2017, in New York at the age of 98.

She had barely been 10 when her mother died. She was raised by Jinnah's sister Fatima. Dina later admitted in an interview that she lacked a good rapport with her aunt, whom she accused of becoming a barrier between her and Jinnah.

Fatima had tried to raise the young Dina as a Muslim, teaching her the Quran and Islamic prayers.

When Dina married Neville, Jinnah was furious despite having himself married a Parsi.

In the recent book, Mr And Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage That Shook India, author Sheela Reddy says that Jinnah saw Dina's marriage to a Parsi Christian as a serious political embarrassment.

"He tried to dissuade her (Dina) but finding her adamant, Jinnah threatened to disown her. Instead of relenting, she moved into her grandmother's home, determined to go ahead with the marriage," Reddy writes.

Reddy quotes Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto to state that Jinnah took Dina's defiance badly.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah

"For two weeks, he would not receive visitors. He would just go on smoking his cigars and pacing up and down in his room. He must have walked hundreds of miles in those two weeks," Manto has written.

Dina and Neville were said to have separated in 1943, but a formal divorce never took place.

Dina found Jinnah an "affectionate but undemonstrative" father, whom she in a moment of anger described as a "grey wolf".

When Jinnah decided to sell his Bombay home in 1941, Dina broke her long silence to pen a letter to "My darling Papa".

Dated April 28, 1941, the letter is reproduced in Reddy's book. It reads: "First of all I must congratulate you - on having got Pakistan, that is to say, the principle has been accepted. I am so proud and happy for you - how hard you have worked for it."

Dina then comes to the subject of her primary interest. "I hear you have sold 'South Court' to Dalmia for 20 lakhs. It's a very good price and you must be very pleased," she writes.

"If you have sold (it), I wanted to make one suggestion of you - if you are not moving your books, could I please have a few of Ruttie's old poetry books - Byron, Shelley and a few others and the Oscar Wilde series?

"This request is only made if you are selling the books and furniture and if you don't intend to keep them, perhaps you could give me just a few for sentimental reasons. I always wanted to read them and as you know I am very fond of reading and it is difficult to get nice editions in Bombay."

Jinnah's reply was to summarily dismiss the purported house sale as a "wild rumour".

When Jinnah died on September 9, 1948, a chartered plane flew Dina from Bombay to Karachi to attend his funeral. Dina visited Lahore in March 2004 to watch a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Dina's son, the industrialist Nusli Wadia, and her grandchildren did not mind the Jinnah legacy and visited Pakistan quite often.

Once, on a flight, a Pakistani was taken aback when one of Nusli's sons pointed to Jinnah's picture on a Pakistani currency note and declared proudly that he was his great-grandfather.

 More stories in India

  • Supreme Court: Banks, telcos must put date in Aadhaar messages
  • Mukul Roy joins BJP
  • Heavy rains hit TN capital, leave homes & crops in districts submerged
  • Whatsapp becomes top Twitter trend in India after outage across region
  • Haste charge after blast
  • Girl crushed under crane on way to school
  • 'Laughing club' slap
  • Death rained from 60 metres
  • Plea to scrap CBI selection
  • Delhi rider on teacher pay
  • Jinnah's daughter is no more
  • Fake news in real news
  • Uddhav meets Mamata
  • Mamata: Good meet with Uddhav
  • For Shah, Tipu irresistible
  • Army rectifies JCO 'error'
  • Congress platform for veterans
  • Yatras hit hurdles in God's own country
  • LG has primacy, can't block files: SC
  • 'Battle for truth' in Gujarat
  • Not a PM's conduct, laments Virbhadra
  • China bails out Azhar again
  • Aviation turf war goes to PMO
  • Immigration relief in Delhi
  • Raped, says IAS aspirant
  • Rs 1cr cry for DeMo deaths
  • Ladakh hits a high
  • GST raises tuition fee hike spectre
  • IIT plan for joint degree
  • UN finds Paris pact gaps
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  