Friday, November 3, 2017
Girl crushed under crane on way to school
A staff reporter
Sweta Das

Beleghata: A Class VIII student was crushed under a lumbering crane in Beleghata on Thursday morning while travelling to her school, pillion-riding her father's bicycle.

Sweta Das's death brought to the fore two practices that put lives at risk on Calcutta roads: several cyclists ignore traffic rules and ride down the wrong flank, and heavy vehicles with unwieldy equipment wind their way through rush-hour traffic.

Sweta's father Rabindranath Das, a carpenter, suffered grievous injuries to his arm that require surgery.

A crowd torched the crane and smashed the windshield of another that had been called to tow the first one away. The driver has been arrested on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The crane was moving along Beleghata's CIT Road from north to south. The bicycle had entered the road from a lane and was moving from south to north along the flank meant for south-bound vehicles.

Sanjay Yadav, the crane driver, told police the cycle had rammed into his vehicle while trying to make way for a two-wheeler. 

