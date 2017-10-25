'Freedom' vow greets talks offer

Srinagar: Separatists declared on Tuesday they would not accept anything less than freedom and vowed to continue their struggle till the "last (Indian) soldier leaves the state", the pledge coming a day after the Centre decided to initiate talks with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to understand the people's "legitimate aspirations". The declaration came on a day the National Investigation Agency arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Shahid Yousuf, 42, in a 2011 militancy funding case, indicating there would be no let-up in its crackdown on separatists despite the talks offer. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), led by separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, offered no reaction to Monday's announcement of talks by Union home minister Rajnath Singh but reiterated that India was holding the state against the wishes and aspirations of its people. Separatist sources said it was customary to issue such statements on eve of the October 27 anniversary observed here to protest the landing of Indian troops in the state in 1947. But top separatist leaders betrayed contempt of the Centre's initiative to appoint former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as a representative for the talks by refusing to tone down their rhetoric. M.M. Ansari, who was part of a three-member panel of interlocutors for Kashmir appointed by the Manmohan Singh government in 2010, said Sharma's appointment, was nothing but an eyewash. "The problem in Kashmir is political and a police officer does not have the required credibility and experience for the job. Nothing will come out of this and the move is just an eyewash and optics," Ansari said. But former IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah, who had begun his career in Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the move. "It does not matter to me whether the interlocutor is a police officer or anybody else as long as he enjoys the confidence of the people." Although the separatists are yet to formally react to the Centre's move, the sources said the appointment of a representative was an admission that the government's strong-arm tactics - a reference to NIA raids and arrests of separatist leaders and the massive crackdown against pro-aazadi protesters - had failed. The JRL statement came hours after NIA arrested Salahuddin's son in Delhi, where he had faced several rounds of questioning since October 16, for "receiving and collecting funds" from Aizaz Ahmad Bhat, an alleged Saudi Arabia middleman accused of being a member of a Pakistan-based militant group. "The money was being wire-transferred (electronically) to Shahid Yousuf by Bhat," the NIA said in a statement. Salahuddin told a local news agency that the NIA had concocted a story to frame his son and claimed the arrest won't deter him from pursuing the "freedom movement."