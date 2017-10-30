Foot-dragging riddle on Emami project

Calcutta: A business venture by the second-largest edible oil maker in India, with a potential investment of Rs 450 crore, is stuck because of a logjam over land in Haldia. Emami Agrotech's half-year wait provides a case study of how Bengal wants to attract investments but is finding it difficult to work up the enthusiasm to break the gridlock over land allotments and get projects off the drawing board. Emami cannot carry out an expansion plan because it has been unable to win sanction for the allotment of a 30-acre plot adjacent to its existing unit. While the Bengal government has not allotted the land to Emami, it has not turned down the application, either, or offered an alternative plot. Government officials said they were looking into the Emami proposal. The state's delay in providing an explicit response either way is all the more puzzling because the plot involved does not need to be acquired - a proposition that demands caution in Bengal - but is already in the state government's possession. The perceived foot-dragging comes at a time the evaluation of ease of doing business has become more stringent and Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has implored industry to be truthful in their feedback so that the state's position improves in the pecking order. Emami had approached the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) around seven months ago to seek the plot on lease. Several meetings with senior bureaucrats followed but there has been virtually no progress on the land allotment process, sources said. The company deposited Rs 15 lakh in April this year to support its application for the plot, needed to expand capacity at its unit that is already the largest edible oil refinery at a single location in India. "The company applied for the plot, where an additional capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day will be built. There are also plans to build a warehouse and a thermal power plant for internal use. We are eager to take up the projects once land is allotted," an Emami Agrotech official said. The company, which hopes to ratchet up revenues to Rs 10,000 crore this year, has so far invested Rs 800 crore at Haldia where it operates a 4,000 tonne-per-day refinery and a bio-diesel plant on a 40-acre plot. It has fast-tracked an expansion project at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after watching Bengal's bureaucrats dither over approvals in Haldia. The Rs 25,000-crore Emami Group is headquartered in Calcutta. Earlier this year, it put up a 2 million tonne cement grinding plant at Panagarh for Rs 600 crore, one of the few industries to come up in the past six years. The plot Emami wants is part of a 300-acre plot earmarked for the troubled Cals Refinery project about nine years ago. The project never took off, and the WBIDC took the land back and turned it into an industrial park. The department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), under the Union ministry of commerce, plans to come out with rankings for the states and Union territories based on several parameters designed to measure the ease of doing business. The exercise is being carried out in partnership with the World Bank Group. There are 405 parameters involving regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures across 12 reform areas, including land availability and allotment, on which the states will be judged and ranked. Bengal, which ranked at 15 in last year's survey, has reportedly clambered up to the third spot, based on submissions made by the states on the implementation of reforms. The last date for submission is October 31. But that is only part of the exercise. The DIPP intends to take feedback from industry on the tall claims that some state governments are suspected to have been making. That has already got the Bengal government worried. Earlier this week, Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra appealed to industrialists in the state to "truthfully" share their experience. "From this year, DIPP will assign only 50 per cent weightage to the points. For the remaining they will do some survey in the states. Now you know what surveys do. I am confident that we will be able to hold on to the third spot. The survey will be done based on your responses. I urge you to truthfully share your experience," Mitra said at an event organised by six chambers of commerce. India has a patchy record on the ease of doing business. The World Bank's Doing Business study for 2017 ranks India a lowly 130 among 190 nations. India has risen just one rung since the previous year, belying the Narendra Modi government's claims that it had cut through red tape and removed all the gremlins dogging investment projects. It was then suggested that the claims of reforms undertaken by various governments did not match the ground reality, prompting the DIPP to commission the survey this year.