First Afghan shipment through Iran

New Delhi: India on Sunday dispatched the first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan via the Chabahar port in Iran, operationalising a long-in-the-making strategic transit route that bypasses Pakistan and opens up an alternative way to central Asian markets. Through video-conferencing, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi and her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani in Kabul flagged off the first shipment from Kandla port in Gujarat to Chabahar. Chabahar, the deep-water port in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, is 72km from Gawadar, a similar port developed by the Chinese in the Pakistan province of Balochistan. The two ministers welcomed the fact that this was the first shipment travelling to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port after the Trilateral Agreement on Establishment of International Transport and Transit Corridor was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Iran in May 2016. Six more wheat shipments will be sent to Afghanistan over the next few months. Sunday's shipment is part of the commitment made by India to supply 1.1 million tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on a grant basis. From Chabahar, the shipment will travel by road to Zahedan on the Iran-Afghanistan border. Then on, it will take the $135-million Zaranj-Delaram highway constructed by India into land-locked Afghanistan. Built by the Border Roads Organisation, the highway was handed over to Afghanistan by India in 2009 and provides access to Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif. Sushma iterated India's continued commitment to support the reconstruction, capacity-building and socio-economic development of war-ravaged Afghanistan, including under the framework of the New Development Partnership that she jointly announced with Rabbani last month during the meeting of the India-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Council. Afghanistan's ambassador in India, Shadia Abdali, described the trans-shipment via Iran as a page-turner for the land-locked country, which now has full-fledged connectivity courtesy "shared interests". Mid-June, India and Afghanistan launched an "air-freight corridor" over Pakistani airspace to allow to-and-fro transportation of goods as Islamabad continued to block Indian access to Afghan markets via land. The inaugural use of the Chabahar route, which India has been eyeing since 2003 but had to put on hold because of US sanctions on Iran, comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration has refused to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal signed under the watch of his predecessor Barack Obama, raising the spectre of curbs again. During his visit to India last week, US secretary of state Rex Tillerson had remained non-committal when asked whether Indian and Afghan interests in Gawadar would be at risk, maintaining that it was not Washington's objective to interfere with agreements that are in place to promote the economic development of allies. But he did not refer to either Chabahar or the Zahedan railway line that India is helping Iran build as part of a network of connectivity avenues to Afghanistan.